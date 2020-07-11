As of Friday, Maharashtra's Mumbai had reported over 90,000 cases of the coronavirus disease. Mumbai is India's second worst-hit city in the outbreak after Delhi. However, the city had recently allowed people to get tested for COVID-19 without a prescription which is likely to push up the number of cases. Currently, the city is conducting roughly 5,000 tests daily. Here are more details.

Details Mumbai civic body makes preparations for possible spike in cases

Additional Municipal Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Suresh Kakani, told Hindustan Times that they cannot yet say that the number of cases in the city has saturated or that a downward trend is likely. Kakani said the BMC has made preparations for a spike in the number of cases considering the BMC's July 7 order allowing tests for COVID-19 without a prescription.

Quote Number of daily tests to likely reach 6,000-7,000: Kakani

Kakani said, "We are already conducting around 5,000 tests daily, and this number will go up further to 6,000 or 7,000. However, we can't tell how many tests will be conducted daily. It depends [on various factors]." He added, "We have been using rapid antigen kits for which we are floating bids to appoint private laboratories to carry out tests on a larger scale."

Testing 3.79 lakh samples tested in Mumbai so far

As of July 9, 3.79 lakh samples had been tested for COVID-19 in Mumbai. Currently, roughly 5,000 daily tests are being conducted, up from an average daily of 3,800 in May. The figure includes both RT-PCR and rapid antigen kits. Reportedly, the civic body has tested 2,000 samples using rapid antigen kits—used mainly in the suburbs and among frontline workers—and 5% were found positive.

Information Former Maharashtra CM criticizes low daily tests in Mumbai

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been criticizing the COVID-19 response in Mumbai. In a tweet on Friday, Fadnavis questioned why the city's daily tests are so low, considering the positivity rate is nearly 24%.

Twitter Post You can view Fadvanis' tweet here

Now 74,142 tests got done in 13 days between 25th June to 8th July (i.e. 5703 tests /day).



In city like #Mumbai where 89,124 patients got diagnosed as #COVID__19 positive, why is the number of daily tests so less especially when 24% of the total tests are positive❓ — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 10, 2020

Coronavirus Mumbai reports 90,461 cases, 5,205 deaths

As of Friday, Mumbai reported a total of 90,461 cases, including 5,205 deaths. 61,934 patients in the city have also been discharged. On Friday, the city had registered 1,337 fresh cases and 73 new deaths. Maharashtra reported a record spike of 7,862 fresh cases on Friday, bringing the total to 2,38,461 cases (95,943 active cases). The death toll is 9,893.

Labs Labs well prepared to handle increased testing: SRL Regional COO