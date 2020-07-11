A man in Madhya Pradesh married two women, his girlfriend and a bride chosen by his parents, at the same wedding ceremony. The bizarre ceremony took place in Madhya Pradesh's Keria village under Ghodadongri block, which lies about 40 km from Betul district headquarters. Reportedly, the wedding was held with the approval of all three families involved. Here are more details.

According to IANS, Sandeep Uike, a tribal youth from Keria, married two women at the same ceremony in the village on July 8. One of the women is from Hoshangabad district while the other hails from Koyalari village of Ghodadongri block. Uike reportedly started dating the women from Hoshangabad while he was studying in Bhopal. However, his parents did not approve of the relationship.

Uike's parents found him another woman of their choosing—the woman from Koyalari—which led to a dispute between the three families, the report stated. To resolve the dispute, a Panchayat meeting was convened where it was decided that if both the women agree to live together with Uike, they should both marry him. The women reportedly agreed to this arrangement.

According to IANS, all formalities and rituals of the wedding were performed in Keria village. People from the village were among those who attended the ceremony along with the families of the two brides and the groom. Janpad Panchayat Ghodadongri Vice President Mishrilal Parate, who witnessed the ceremony, told IANS that the families had no objection and had themselves decided to attend the ceremony.

