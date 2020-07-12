India has reported 28,637 fresh COVID-19 cases - the biggest single-day spike so far - in 24 hours since 8:00am on Saturday. The nationwide tally now stands at 8.49 lakh. This was the third continuous day that India's COVID-19 cases rose by over 26,000. India also witnessed 551 fatalities in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 22,674. Here are more updates.

Details Meanwhile, recovery rate is 63% with 19,235 fresh recoveries

Meanwhile, a total of 19,235 COVID-19 patients were declared cured of the disease in the last 24 hours. This marked the fourth day in a row that over 19,000 patients overcame the virus. The number of recoveries has now climbed to 5,34,621 and the recovery rate stands at nearly 63%. Furthermore, 2,80,151 tests were conducted on Saturday, the Health Ministry said.

States Maharashtra records biggest one-day jump of 8,139 infections

Notably, states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh contributed the most to the huge spike on Saturday. Maharashtra, India's worst-hit state due to the pandemic, recorded its highest one-day spike on Saturday with 8,139 new infections. The state has recorded 2,46,600 total COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 1,36,985 were cured/discharged, while 10,116 died.

Information Maharashtra: Governor self-isolates; Bachchans test positive

Maharashtra's Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has isolated himself after reportedly 18 members of the Raj Bhavan staff tested positive for the coronavirus. Separately, movie megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son and actor, Abhishek, who reside in the state capital Mumbai, were also diagnosed with COVID-19.

MP, WB MP, West Bengal also record their biggest one-day jumps

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday recorded its biggest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 544 new cases. This took the state's infection tally to 17,201 cases. The death toll of the state stands at 644. Meanwhile, West Bengal's COVID-19 count jumped to 28,453 on Saturday. It recorded 1,344 new cases, its sharpest spike in a day thus far. The state death toll is now 906.

Delhi Delhi recorded lowest active cases on Saturday

National capital Delhi, India's worst-hit city in the outbreak, also saw a rise in cases. Its total COVID-19 case count has reached 1,10,921, out of which 87,692 have been cured/discharged, while 3,334 died. However, the capital city on Saturday recorded the lowest active cases (19,895) in the last 31-day period, a positive sign in its long-term fight against the deadly virus.

Do you know? COVID-19 has infected 1.2 crore around the world