The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to implement a "mini" lockdown in the state every weekend to combat the rising cases of the novel coronavirus. The state will follow a five-day work week, and the lockdown will be in place each Saturday and Sunday. Currently, UP is under lockdown from Friday night until 5 am on Monday. Here are more details.

Details What will be allowed, and what's not?

As part of the new weekly lockdown, all essential activities, including medical and emergency services, as well as grocery stores, will be allowed to operate. However, non-essential government and private offices, malls, and restaurants will remain shut. This is the first major lockdown in the state since the central government started easing coronavirus-induced restrictions earlier in May.

COVID-19 UP has reported 35,092 COVID-19 cases so far

Similar to the nationwide situation, COVID-19 cases are steadily rising in the populous northern state. As of Sunday morning, UP has recorded 35,092 total cases of the novel coronavirus, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the 35,092 patients, 22,689 have been cured/discharged/migrated, while 913 have died. The remaining 11,490 patients are currently undergoing treatment.

Lockdowns As cases surge, states bringing back restrictions

As the country witnesses an alarming daily surge in COVID-19 cases, several states are bringing back lockdown restrictions. Karnataka has already announced a week-long strict lockdown in the state capital Bengaluru from July 14 to July 22. Meanwhile, the ongoing lockdown in Assam's Guwahati will now continue till July 19. Furthermore, Bihar has imposed partial lockdowns in 17 out of its 38 districts.

