After a long delay, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results for Class 12 on Monday. The results are usually announced in May, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, they were postponed. In fact, the board decided to not hold pending exams for a few subjects. The pending exams were scheduled between July 1 and 15. Here are more details.

Students can check their results by visiting the website — cbseresults.nic.in. The marks will be displayed after filling requisite details like school code and examination roll number. Announcing that the results are out, HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' tweeted, "We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate students' health & quality education are our priority. (sic)"

Dear Students, Parents and Teachers!@cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class XII and can be accessed at https://t.co/kCxMPkzfEf.



We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, Student's health quality education are our priority. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 13, 2020

To recall, the plan to hold pending exams this month was opposed by parents, who saw it as a health risk and approached the Supreme Court. The top court directed the board to explain how the students would be judged if exams are canceled. In June, CBSE said marks would be given after considering the exams, that have been conducted, and internal assessment performance.

The top court approved of this assessment plan. However, CBSE said that the results of 400 students couldn't be computed through this process and will be declared later. The board also said no merit list will be released. CBSE said that of 1,203,595 registered students, 1,192,961 appeared for examinations. Of them, 1,059,080 passed taking the pass percentage to 88.78%, a 5.38% increase from last year.

CBSE also revealed that girls performed better than boys. The pass percentage of girls was 92.15% and that of boys, 86.19%. The pass percentage among transgender students was 66.67%, much lower than in 2019 when the percentage was 83.33%. Among regions, Trivandrum performed the best with 97.67% of students passing. It was followed by Bengaluru (97.05%), Chennai (96.17%), and Delhi West (94.61%).

Anticipating that heavy traffic on CBSE's website will trouble students, the board revealed that they can check their results through other channels. Students can know their results through IVRS (Interactive Voice Respond System) by dialing 011 - 24300699 (NIC) or 011 - 28127030 (MTNL). They will be asked to provide their roll numbers and will be charged 30 paise per minute per roll number.

