Since the arrival of coronavirus pandemic in India, two trends have been holding ground — a decline in death rate and an increase in positivity rate. While the increase in positivity rate shows how far the virus has spread its roots, the death rate indicates that the government has done a good job so far. Here are more details on this.

Data How bad is the coronavirus situation in India?

The number of cases has been surging at an alarming rate. On Sunday, 28,701 fresh cases were reported, taking the total tally of coronavirus infections to 879,888. This was for the second consecutive day that the number of cases rose by over 28,000. Across India, 23,200 have died already. With the healthcare system collapsing, lockdowns have started to make a return.

Details From 4.14%, positivity rate rose to 7.44%

A report in Indian Express sheds light on the trends for the last two months. In May's beginning, the positivity rate stood at 4.14%, implying that of 10,000 people being tested, 414 had contracted the infection. This steadily increased to 7.44% now, meaning 744 people out of every 10,000 being tested are showing positive results. Naturally, the transmission is no longer contained.

Testing Notably, positivity rate has a lot to do with testing

The spike in positivity rate also means India is testing more, but only those who are at risk. As per guidelines, close contacts of an infected person and those showing symptoms are tested for coronavirus. India has still not started testing random people aggressively as it doesn't want to miss out on high-risk individuals. The positivity rate is expected to rise for some time.

Death rate Death rate lower than May, will continue to decline

Meanwhile, what gives some respite during the gloomy times is that the death rate is slowing down. In May, this rate stood at 3.28% and has declined to 2.64% now. The report added that the decline in death rate will continue for a longer period of time, undeterred by the fact that India is reporting over 500 deaths almost daily.

Do you know? Final death rate could be less than 1%

In fact, by the time this pandemic wraps up and scientists have a clearer picture, owing to more research, it is expected that the final death rate would be less than 1%, the portal added.

States Meanwhile, eight worst-hit states worryingly adding over 1,000 cases daily