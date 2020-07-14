The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) finally declared the much-awaited results of the 2020 Class-12 Board Examinations after a long delay on July 13. This year, as many as 12 lakh students appeared for the Class-12 exams. While the board did not issue the merit and topper lists, Divyanshi Jain of Lucknow has reportedly scored 100% marks in the board exams. Here's more.

Scored 600 out of 600 marks in board exams

Divyanshi, a student of Lucknow's Navyuga Radiance Senior Secondary School, secured 600 out of 600 marks in the board exams. Her subjects in Class-12 were English, Sanskrit, Geography, Insurance, Economics, and History. She got 100 marks in all the six subjects. She appeared for all papers, except for Geography - canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak - for which her average score was calculated.

'This is unbelievable; I am elated and surprised': Divyanshi

"This is unbelievable. I am elated and surprised at the same time," Divyanshi told Hindustan Times on scoring a perfect 100% in the exams. She added, "My teachers guided me throughout the year and I was able to follow a systematic routine due to my parents. I also made it a point to focus on revision and mock tests that helped me...score better."

She wants to study history further

Divyanshi also said that she is interested in history and would like to further pursue the subject. "I want to study history further. I have applied for admissions in BA (H) History at Delhi University," said the 18-year-old, speaking about her future plans.

No merit and topper lists issued this year

This year, the CBSE did not release the merit and topper lists as the results were calculated based on different evaluation methods (depending on how many exams were taken) because of the coronavirus outbreak. "A merit list makes no sense...the results are being calculated on the basis of an evaluation method due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic," a senior board official said earlier.

Girls outperform boys this year, too

Notably, girl students have once again outperformed boys in the CBSE Class-12 Board Examinations this year, as has been the trend for the past couple of decades. While the pass percentage of girl students stood at 92.15%, that of boys was 86.19%.

CBSE decides to avoid using words like 'fail' and 'compartmental'