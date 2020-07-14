In June, the coronavirus story of Delhi was frightening, to say the least. The healthcare infrastructure was overwhelmed, patients were denied beds, and the deceased didn't even get a respectful departure. Now, for the first time in weeks, the National Capital has reported positive news. On Monday, 1,246 fresh cases were recorded, the lowest in 35 days. The recovery rate also provides some relief.

Data Delhi has 113,740 coronavirus cases, most are discharged

Delhi now has 113,740 coronavirus cases and a staggering 3,411 have died, with 40 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours itself. The death toll is only next to Maharashtra, the worst-affected state, where 10,482 have died. Across Delhi, there are 658 containment zones. Now, here's the good news: 91,312 have been discharged, or have recovered, and there are nearly 20,000 active cases.

Testing Monday's number was low, but so was testing

After a terrible June, July brought some good news for Delhi with 1,246 fresh cases being reported yesterday. It was on June 8, that fewer coronavirus cases than Monday's figure were reported. Back then, 1,007 fresh cases were reported. However, it's imperative to note that fewer tests happened on Monday. On Sunday, 21,236 people were tested, but merely 12,171 tests were done yesterday.

Do you know? This month, Delhi also reported more recoveries than cases

Further, Delhi reported more recoveries than coronavirus cases in July. Between July 1 and 13, 26,380 new coronavirus cases were reported and 32,984 were said to have recovered. In fact, Delhi's recovery rate is 80%, more than the national average of about 63%.

Details Joint efforts by Centre and Delhi yielded remarkable results

These numbers, though still alarming, hint that Delhi is on the path of turnaround in the battle against coronavirus. It became possible after Centre stepped in, with Home Minister Amit Shah leading the fight. Earlier, Home Ministry Joint Secretary Punya Salila also admitted the same, asserting that frequent meetings between Centre and AAP, which were attended by national-level experts as well, yielded remarkable results.

Facility The Chattarpur facility was hailed as a "game-changer"