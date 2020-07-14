In a shocking development, the headquarters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in poll-bound Bihar's Patna emerged as the latest COVID-19 hotspot after as many as 75 leaders and office staff members reportedly tested coronavirus positive. Top leaders who were found infected include state vice-presidents Rajesh Verma and Radha Mohan Sharma, state general secretary Devesh Kumar, and state general secretary (organization) Nagendra. Here's more.

Details Samples of around 100 people collected for testing

According to reports, the samples of around 100 BJP leaders and office staff members were collected for COVID-19 testing on Monday. This was done after a party leader, who took part in a regional meeting of the BJP four days ago, tested positive for the virus. Later, the reports of 75 office-bearers and staff members were found to be positive for the infection.

Information Bihar BJP's HQ declared as containment zone

The BJP headquarters, located at Patna's Beer Chand Patel Marg, has been sealed by the district administration, which has also declared the party office as a containment zone. The administration has also started thoroughly sanitizing the BJP's state office, said reports.

Here's what Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal had to say

"After one of our office bearers tested positive, we decided to collect samples of around 100 people who were frequently visiting the BJP office in Patna," Bihar BJP President, Sanjay Jaiswal, was quoted as saying by Republic TV. "Most of them who have tested positive have absolutely no symptom of coronavirus and are asymptomatic," he added.

Quote Will soon take a call on virtual rallies: Jaiswal

"Top BJP leaders are addressing virtual rallies from their residences, with the presence of workers in their constituencies but we will soon take a call whether to continue with the virtual rallies for now or not," Jaiswal told Republic TV.

Situation Bihar government announces 15-day lockdown till July 31