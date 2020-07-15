On Wednesday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced results for Class 10, two days after the results for Class 12 were declared. This time the results were delayed due to coronavirus pandemic. The board had also decided to not hold pending examinations, considering the health crisis. Students would be judged on exams that were conducted and internal assessment, the board said.

Details Here's how you can check your results

Students can check their scores by visiting the website cbseresults.nic.in. After the webpage opens, they will be required to click on the link reading "Class 10 results." On entering requisite details like school code and roll number, the students can learn how much they got. CBSE said there has been a marginal increase in pass percentage this year, as 91.46% of students passed.

Modes You can know your results through SMS, call

If the website is inaccessible, you can check the results through other modes as well. Students can learn their scores by sending an SMS from the registered mobile number to 7738299899. The message has to be typed in the following format — [CBSE10]space[Roll no]space[Admit card id]. They can also call 011-224300699 to know their results. Additionally, students can download UMANG and DigiLocker apps.

Pass percentage Trivandrum became the best performing district

It's important to highlight that the pass percentage of Class 10 has been steadily declining since 2014 when 98.87% of students passed the examination. The pass percentage was 97.32%, 96.21%, 93.06%, and 86.07% in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018 respectively. A surge of nearly 5% was reported last year. This year, Trivandrum emerged as the best performing district with a pass percentage of 98.95%.

