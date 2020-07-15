Last updated on Jul 15, 2020, 02:17 pm
Written byShalini Ojha
India recorded yet another spike in coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the total tally across the country to 936,181, data from Union Health Ministry revealed earlier in the day.
In the last 24 hours, 29,429 fresh coronavirus cases were recorded and 582 people lost their lives.
The total number of people who have died of the highly contagious disease stands at 24,209.
Here's more.
It's imperative to highlight that in India's battle against COVID-19, what provides some relief is the respectable number of recoveries.
The Union Health Ministry said 20,572 patients defeated the disease in the last 24 hours. It is for the first time since the disease's outbreak that such a staggering number of people were cured.
Reportedly, the recovery rate in India stands at 63.23%.
India has also intensified testing with the involvement of 1,200 labs (852 government-run and 348 private). As per figures of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 1.24 crore samples have been tested till July 14. Of them, 3.2 lakh were tested on Tuesday alone.
In yet another heartening development, the daily growth rate is also declining, the Health Ministry said yesterday.
The daily growth rate in March was 31.28%. "In May it was 9.27% and further reduced to 4.82% in May end. If we see the figures for July 12, the growth rate for newer cases is 3.24%. There is a progressive decline," an official said.
Notably, Rajesh Bhushan, the health ministry's officer on special duty, said 86% of India's cases are confined to ten states. Moreover, nearly 50% of these cases are restricted to just two states.
"Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have 50% of the active caseload while Karnataka, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Gujarat, and Assam have 36% of active cases, respectively," he said.
Among states, Karnataka zoomed past Gujarat to become the fourth worst-affected state. With 2,496 fresh cases being reported on Tuesday, the tally in the southern state stood at 44,077.
Karnataka's neighbor, Kerala, also reported an alarming rise in coronavirus cases. 608 more people tested positive for the disease, swelling the state's number to 8,930.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said clusters led to the surge.
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed the media today saying that the situation in the National Capital was under control.
His government had predicted 5.5 lakh coronavirus cases by July 31.
"As per estimates, 2.25 lakh cases were predicted by July 15 in Delhi but after united efforts, the cases today are half of the prediction," he said at a virtual press conference.
Kejriwal admitted that Delhi would have lost the battle to coronavirus had it been fighting alone. But help from all quarters did wonders.
"We went to everyone including the central government, NGOs, and religious organizations. I thank all parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. I thank the 2 crore people of Delhi and the Corona Warriors," the AAP leader said.
