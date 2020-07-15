The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the long-awaited results of the 2020 Class-12 Board Examinations on July 13. However, the scores of a pair of identical twins from Noida - Manasi and Manya Singh - left everyone surprised. The twins not only look identical but have also managed to score perfectly identical marks in their Class-12 exams. Here's more on this.

Manasi and Manya, who were reportedly born just nine minutes apart, have both secured a perfectly identical score of 95.8% with the same marks in the CBSE Class-12 board exams. The identical twins, students of Aster Public School in Greater Noida, have scored 98 marks each in English and Computer Science. Also, they secured 95 marks each in Physics, Chemistry, and Physical Education.

Vijaya Singh, the mother of the twins, said the siblings have always been quite supportive of each other. She added, "Now, they are working hard to crack the engineering examinations. I hope they will get the same rank there also." Manasi and Manya want to pursue engineering and are preparing for the JEE-Main, which has been postponed to September because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Everybody remembers us for identical looks and it's only our names that differentiate us. We were confident about scoring well but were not hoping to score identical marks," Manasi told PTI. "I am so happy that our marks in all five subjects are same. Manya worked very hard and was expecting a higher score than me...but our scores matched," she told Hindustan Times.

On scoring the same marks as her twin, Manya said, "I read two years ago about identical twins scoring identical marks. But then I thought it was too much of a coincidence." She added, "Still, can't believe we scored exactly the same as well."

Manasi and Manya said there has always been a healthy competition between them. While they both used to compete fiercely, they never secured exactly the same scores before. "There was always a healthy competition between the two of us and it was neck-to-neck. However, we had command on different subjects. I am better at Chemistry while Manasi has better command on Physics," said Manya.

