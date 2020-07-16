29 days ago, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated a bridge in Gopalganj. On Wednesday, a part of the structure, built after spending Rs. 264 crore, collapsed due to heavy rains, laying bare the terrible state of affairs in the country. What's more shocking is that it took eight years (work started in April 2012) to complete the 1.4 km-long bridge.

Collapse Officials said the approaching road failed to sustain water pressure

The Sattarghat Mahasetu bridge, constructed by the Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam Ltd., connects Gopalganj to East Champaran. Officials said the approach road to the structure wasn't able to sustain the pressure, sparked by rising water levels. It got washed away after water was released from Valmiki Nagar, leading to the collapse. No injuries were reported at the time of the press.

Aftermath Locals suffered, opposition leaders slammed Nitish Kumar

With the collapse of the bridge - it was the major connection between Gopalganj and East Champaran - several areas were cut off and traffic was disrupted. Opposition leaders obviously slammed Kumar. RJD's Tejashwi Yadav underlined that the bridge collapsed in less than a month. "Rs. 263cr is for just a glimpse. Even their rats consume alcohol worth this amount," he tweeted in Hindi.

Twitter Post There is corruption everywhere in Bihar: Yadav

263 करोड़ से 8 साल में बना लेकिन मात्र 29 दिन में ढ़ह गया पुल। संगठित भ्रष्टाचार के भीष्म पितामह नीतीश जी इस पर एक शब्द भी नहीं बोलेंगे और ना ही साइकिल से रेंज रोवर की सवारी कराने वाले भ्रष्टाचारी सहपाठी पथ निर्माण मंत्री को बर्खास्त करेंगे। बिहार में चारों तरफ लूट ही लूट मची है। pic.twitter.com/EIcQYPEHn8 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 16, 2020

Quote Congress also came down heavily on Kumar

Bihar Congress Chief Dr. Madan Mohan Jha also slammed the state government. He tweeted, "The inauguration of the bridge constructed at a cost of Rs. 263.47 crore on June 16 and its destruction on July 15. Now do not accuse the poor rat for this."

Rats In Bihar, rats are blamed for almost everything

The reference to rats stems from past incidents when Bihar's officials have blamed the rodent for their misadventures. In 2017, a minister blamed rats for digging holes in embankments and weakening structures. According to him, this led to floods in the state. On yet another occasion, cops said rats were responsible after seized liquor bottles went missing from police stations.

Looking back Years ago, an under-construction bridge had also collapsed