The family of Prabhat Mishra, who was killed in an alleged encounter by police before noted gangster Vikas Dubey was arrested, has claimed he was a minor and had cleared Class 12 exams, merely ten days before his death. They asserted their son wasn't involved in criminal activities and accused Uttar Pradesh Police of "framing" him. Cops have stuck to their story, nevertheless.

Context Background: A shootout, a wanted gangster, and multiple encounters

History-sheeter Dubey, who was named in at least 60 cases, orchestrated a sensational shootout in Kanpur's Bikru village when police went for a raid on July 2-3. Eight cops, including a DSP, were killed prompting police to launch a massive manhunt. Before he was arrested from Ujjain, five of his aides were gunned down by police. Dubey also met a similar fate last week.

Claims Police said Prabhat confessed he fled after Kanpur massacre

About Prabhat, alias Kartikey, UP Police said Faridabad Police arrested him along with two aides of Dubey. Cops said they got information that people from Dubey's gang were present at a house in New Indira Nagar. They were held after bullets were fired from both sides. Faridabad Police claimed Kartikey confessed that he ran with Dubey after the incident at Bikru village.

Family's version After firing, men ran fearing cops, said mother

Kartikey's family, however, denied police's theory saying he didn't have criminal links. His mother Geeta Mishra told Indian Express the sound of gunfire broke her sleep on July 3. When the noise subsided, she saw all men abandoning their homes, fearing cops. "I asked Kartikey to leave too for a few days," she said, adding that her husband wasn't at the house then.

Family couldn't contact him after he "ran away"

Geeta alleged police entered her house and took away her cellphone. "I didn't remember Kartikey's phone number and so could not contact him after he left," she said. She learned of her son's arrest on July 9 but said she didn't know two other men who were with him. About his death too, she came to know through media. "It's a murder," she claimed.

Quote Perhaps they killed him because assailants used my terrace: Geeta

"I don't know the truth because I did not allow anyone to enter my house. I think the police killed my son because the assailants used my terrace and now I fear for my husband's life," Geeta said. Her husband works in Kanpur.

Family's version Family said he was being falsely blamed

According to Kartikey's class 10 mark-sheet he was born on May 27, 2004, making him 16 years old. Geeta said he was yet to collect his Class 12 mark-sheet. "He wanted to join the Air Force. The child with such good marks would never take part in criminal activities. The police are falsely blaming him," she added.

Do you know? Who are police to decide his fate, asked his sister