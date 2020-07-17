On Friday, during a visit to Leh, his first since the violent clash at Galwan Valley, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said talks were underway with China but there is no guarantee that it will prove fruitful. However, he underlined that solving the dispute through talks was the best way. Speaking to troops, he assured no one can seize even an inch of Indian land.

Context Background: India's infra push troubled China, violent clash followed

The tensions between India and China have been brimming for months, courtesy infrastructure push by New Delhi at strategic locations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). However, last month the situation took a drastic turn when China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) attacked Indians soldiers at Galwan Valley. 20 soldiers, including the Commanding Officer of Bihar regiment, were martyred. China suffered casualties as well.

Talks After bloody clash, both countries initiated dialog to douse fire

In the past few weeks, several rounds of talks happened between India and China. Earlier this month, NSA Ajit Doval and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, both Special Representatives for boundary talks, spoke as well. The conversation reflected results immediately as Chinese troops went back by at least one kilometer in the Galwan Valley. Despite this, talks at military levels didn't discontinue.

What he said Amid expectations of solution, Singh gave a "reality check"

Now, for the first time, a central minister suggested against pinning hopes on talks. "Talks are underway to resolve the border dispute but to what extent it can be resolved I cannot guarantee. I can assure you, not one inch of our land can be taken by any power in the world," Singh, who is on a two-day trip to Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir, told troops.

Statement "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam our motto but won't tolerate attack on pride"

In visuals from today, Singh was seen with Chief of Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat, and Army Chief, General MM Naravane. Clips from the site showed him trying hands at guns. To troops, Singh said India abides by "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family) and wants peace. "(But) if any attempts are made to hurt India's pride, it won't be tolerated," he added.

Quote Singh said he was happy to meet soldiers

"Recently what happened between troops of India and China at PP14, how some of our personnel sacrificed their lives protecting our border. I am happy to meet you all but also saddened because of their loss. I pay my tributes to them," he went on.

Twitter Post Here's a video from his visit

Talks Notably, the latest military talks continued for 15 hours