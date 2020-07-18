In a major breakthrough for security forces, three terrorists were eliminated in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian this morning. The encounter, that started in the wee hours of the morning, happened at Amshipora area. Less than 24 hours ago, a similar exercise was carried out at Kulgam, wherein three terrorists, including a top commander of outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, were gunned down. Here are more details.

Details An IED expert was among the ones killed yesterday

Reports said out of three terrorists eliminated yesterday, one was an IED expert. The police disclosed he took instructions from handlers in Pakistan and was responsible for a number of recent attacks, including one involving an IED. "He was reportedly able to escape from 3-4 encounters, leaving behind an MO 4 American rifle in one case," police said in a statement.

Details Three soldiers suffered injuries during encounter, confirmed police

Earlier, Director-General of Police Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh, said the anti-terror operation was launched on basis of credible intel inputs about the presence of terrorists in the Chimmer village. The operation was conducted by Kulgam Police, Army, and Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) units. Three soldiers were said to have been injured in the exchange of gunfire.

Do you know? Last month, nearly 48 terrorists were eliminated

Since June, security forces have eliminated 48 terrorists, most of them in four districts of Kashmir. Kashmir's Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar, recently informed a list of top commanders has been prepared. They will be tracked and neutralized soon, he had announced.

Threat Intel suggests terrorists may attack Amarnath Yatra