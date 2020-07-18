In an odd incident, a man in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, went to cops against a tailor, accusing him of stitching his underwear "too short." The complainant, 46-year-old Krishna Kumar Dubey, claimed to have given 2 meter of cloth to a local tailor for the garment. After the tailor allegedly refused to fix the problem, Dubey went to the police, who were also perplexed.

What happened Laid off during lockdown, Dubey borrowed money for underwear

Dubey, who worked as a security guard but was laid off during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, is struggling to meet ends. He told TOI he borrowed Rs. 1,000 from a friend for essentials. Among other things that he purchased, he also bought two meter of red cloth for underwear. He gave it to a local tailor in Habibganj for stitching two pieces of underwear.

Complaint The tailor charged Rs. 70, refused to re-stitch items: Dubey

On Thursday, the tailor handed over the final products to Dubey, who wasn't pleased. When he told him to re-size the garment, the tailor said there was not enough cloth. "I asked him to re-stitch, but he denied. The tailor charged me Rs. 70 and didn't even include the cost of nara (a string that holds the underwear)," he told NDTV.

Police Faced with unusual problem, cops asked Dubey to approach court

An upset Dubey then went to a typist, got a complaint printed out, and gave it to Habibganj Police. The cops suggested an amicable settlement but none of them budged. CSP Habibganj Bhupinder Singh said when police couldn't come up with a solution, they told Dubey to approach the court. Meanwhile, Dubey said he was waiting for the police to take action.

