Two persons were reported dead on Sunday as heavy rain flooded key regions of Delhi and surroundings areas. The body of one of the deceased, a 60-year-old man identified as Kundan, was found floating in water near the road under the national capital's popular Minto Bridge that was heavily flooded. Another 55-year-old man was electrocuted to death in the Jahagirpuri area, reports NDTV. Here's more.

Details Kundan's body was spotted, retrieved around 10 am

Kundan possibly died of drowning while trying to maneuver his tempo through the water-logged underpass. "The man (Kundan) was driving his Tata Ace tempo from New Delhi railway station towards Connaught Place when he possibly drowned," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Barakhamba Road), Rajender Dubey, said. His body was spotted and retrieved around 10 am by a trackman at the New Delhi railway station yard.

Details DTC bus was submerged, three persons rescued

The body was found close to a spot where a DTC bus was submerged at the water-logged underpass. The Delhi Fire Services sent its team and rescued the bus driver and conductor, as well as an auto driver. However, they were unaware of a body being found in the area. There were no passengers on the bus at that time.

Twitter Post Here are visuals from the spot

#WATCH Delhi: Fire Department personnel rescue people on-board a bus that was stuck in a waterlogged road under Minto Bridge following heavy rainfall in the national capital this morning. pic.twitter.com/wBCjSRtvqw — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

Other details Traffic police issue advisory regarding certain routes

Till 8:30 am this morning, the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representational figures for the city, recorded 74.8 mm of rainfall. Meanwhile, key roads including Azadpur Underpass, South Avenue Road, Pul Prahladpur Underpass, and Moolchand Underpass are largely affected. In light of the situation, the city traffic police have issued an advisory, thereby asking drivers to avoid these routes.

Information Rains to continue for 3-4 days across North India