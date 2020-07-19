Even as the nation continues to fight the COVID-19 crisis, cases of sheer negligence aren't stopping either. In an alarming incident, a herd of pigs was seen roaming freely along with staff and visitors on the premises of a government hospital designated for coronavirus patients in Karnataka. A video of the incident has surfaced online with many expressing anger over it. Here's more.

Details The incident took place at Kalaburagi COVID Hospital

The video was reportedly taken at Kalaburagi COVID Hospital on Wednesday. It shows the staff walking through the corridors, unbothered by the grunting and squealing of the pigs, thereby highlighting the utter negligence toward hygiene on part of the hospital management. The incident also took political undertones as local Congress legislator Priyank Karge alleged that hospitals in the said area were being poorly managed.

Twitter Post You can watch the video here

No, this isn't a nursery for pigs.



This is the state-of-the-art #COVID19 Govt Hospital in Kalaburagi. Deputy CM Govind Karjol is incharge of the area.



But there's no primetime debates or outrage as Karnataka is a #BJP-ruled state.#भाजपा_की_गर्तव्यवस्थाpic.twitter.com/0F1fSdxSqs — Rofl Republic (@i_theindian) July 18, 2020

Details Minister weighs in; Kalaburagi reports 2,674 COVID-19 cases

In light of the incident, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu has instructed hospital authorities to be careful and ensure that such incidents do not happen again. As per reports, the district of Kalaburagi, also known as Gulbarga, has reported 2,674 COVID-19 cases thus far. In fact, India's first-ever coronavirus-related death was reported from Kalaburagi earlier in March.

Situation Karnataka: Cases continue to rise; nearly 60,000 so far

It is imperative to note that the incident comes at a time when COVID-19 cases are rising sharply in the southern state. In the preceding 24-hour period, Karnataka recorded 4,537 fresh coronavirus cases, its biggest single-day spike in the outbreak. The state's total case count now stands at 59,652, out of which a major 36,637 are active cases, while 1,240 patients died.

Controversy Not long ago, Karnataka minister sparked controversy