India witnessed its deadliest week of the COVID-19 outbreak so far last week through Sunday, during which 238,000 cases—21% of the country's total cases to date—were reported. Over 40,000 new cases were registered on Sunday, pushing the country's tally past the 1.1 million-mark. Also, last week's death toll stood at 4,285, accounting for 16% of India's overall fatalities so far. Here are more details.

Information 40,425 fresh cases registered in 24 hours

The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said that India's total number of COVID-19 cases stood at 1,118,043, including 390,459 active cases, 24,497 deaths, and 700,008 cured/discharged/migrated cases (as on Monday). As many as 40,425 new cases were registered the 24-hour period (till Monday morning).

Recovered cases India's recovery rate rises to nearly 63%: Health Ministry

Also, in some good news amid the gloom, the Health Ministry on Monday said India witnessed a sharp rise in recovery rate. It said a "sharp increase" of 23,672 COVID-19 patients recovering was recorded in the last 24 hours (till 8:00 am Monday). "The total number of recovered cases is 677,422. The recovery rate as of now is at 62.86%," stated the Ministry.

List These are the five worst-hit states in India Credits:

Among the five states most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in India are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka, and Gujarat, according to the data available on the Health and Family Welfare Ministry's website (as on Monday). Topping the list was Maharashtra with 310,455 cases followed by Tamil Nadu with 170,693 cases, Delhi with 122,793 cases, Karnataka with 63,772 cases, and Gujarat with 48,355 cases.

Care Centers Northern Railway provides 503 COVID-19 isolation coaches in Delhi

In a bid to boost healthcare facilities in Delhi, Northern Railway announced it has made available 503 isolation coaches (equivalent to 8,048 beds) as COVID Care Centers at nine railway stations in the national capital. The stations where such centers, on the Delhi Government's request, are set up include Anand Vihar Terminal, Shakurbasti, Sarai Rohilla, Safdarjung, Shahdara, Adarsh Nagar, Delhi Cantonment, Badli, and Tughlakabad.

Vaccine trials COVAXIN trials begin at AIIMS-Delhi; to be ready by 2020-end Credits:

Meanwhile, human trials for India's first indigenously developed coronavirus vaccine, COVAXIN, at AIIMS-Delhi commenced on Monday. "Launching of vaccine depends on its overall trial, we will have check the effectiveness of the vaccine for at least 6 months. By end of this year or early next year, there are chances that we will have a vaccine," Dr. Sanjay Rai, Head of Community Medicine, AIIMS-Delhi.

Antiviral drug Mylan launches generic version of Remdesivir drug in India Credits:

On the other hand, pharmaceutical company Mylan on Monday announced it has launched the generic version of Remdesivir drug commercially in India under the "Desrem" brand name for treating coronavirus patients. Earlier, the firm said its drug will be available in July at Rs. 4,800 per 100mg vial. Notably, Remdesivir can be used for treating severe COVID-19 cases in adults and children as well.

Lockdowns West Bengal, Sikkim announce lockdowns amid rising cases