The coronavirus vaccine, developed by researchers at Oxford University, could soon enter human trials phase in India, the CEO of Serum Institute of India informed on Monday. SII was chosen as a partner by the illustrious institute and its aide AstraZeneca, to mass-produce the COVID-19 vaccine when it is ready. Yesterday, Oxford confirmed that the vaccine is safe and effective. Here are more details.

Background First, a bit about the vaccine

Called ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, the vaccine showed promising results on 1,077 people who were injected with it. The shot was able to generate neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in most of the participants. Besides, it also generated sufficient levels of virus-attacking T-cells, offering additional protection. These cells were generated within 14 days of vaccination while the antibody response was triggered within 28 days.

Partner UK-based AstraZeneca chose nine companies as partners, including SII

AstraZeneca, a biopharmaceutical giant based in the UK, has joined hands with nine companies to achieve its target of producing 2 billion doses. One of the partners is SII, the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world. Its CEO Adar Poonawalla said he was extremely happy with the results. He added that the company will soon apply for requisite permission for human trials in India.

Quote After promising results, SII is focusing on the next stage

"We will be applying for the licensure trials to the Indian regulator in a week's time. As soon as they grant us permission, we will begin with the trials for the vaccine in India. In addition, we will soon start manufacturing the vaccine," Poonawalla added.

Plan Firm is targeting August 2020 for human trials

In a conversation with HT, Poonawalla said the company was aiming to start human trials in India by August 2020. He also revealed that his firm partnered with Oxford to produce the vaccine for India and middle, low-income countries. Earlier, Poonawalla had said SII was aiming to produce the vaccine by year-end. A safe and effective product was the company's goal, he had underlined.

Cost He had also said the vaccine would be affordable

When Poonawalla was asked about the cost of the vaccine, earlier this month, he replied that a clearer picture would be out in the coming weeks. "However, we are certain that it will be affordable and hopefully will be procured and distributed by governments without charge," he said. He added his firm was well-equipped for mass production and has already invested $100 million.

Partner AstraZeneca also appreciated the commitment and efficiency of SII

In fact, AstraZeneca also heaped praised on SII. Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President of BioPharmaceuticals Research and Development unit, said clinical trials in India was a part of the plan. "Today's data increases our confidence that the vaccine will work and allows us to continue our plans to manufacture the vaccine at scale for broad and equitable access around the world," Pangalos added.

Details WHO also hailed "good news" from Oxford