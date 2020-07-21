A journalist was shot at by unidentified criminals in Ghaziabad late on Monday, with parts of the chilling attack being recorded in CCTV camera. The journalist, Vikram Joshi, was with his two daughters when he was attacked. He suffered bullet injuries in his head, was rushed to a local hospital and is reportedly critical. Police said they arrested five men. Here are more details.

The shocking footage showed Joshi being forced to get off his motorbike. Seeing the miscreants, the elder daughter took her sister away. Meanwhile, the attackers thrashed Joshi and took him towards a car. Though the shooting part is unclear, his daughter can be seen trying to wake him up as he lay motionless on the road. The terrified girl screamed for help.

The attack happened at the Vijay Nagar area, not far from where Joshi lived. He is recuperating at the Yashoda Hospital. Joshi's family said the attack is linked with the police complaint he filed after his niece was harassed, not long ago. Though a case was registered in connection to the harassment incident, no one was arrested, Joshi's brother Aniket informed ANI.

