Delhi, that seemed to have lost the battle to coronavirus in June, changed its fortunes in the last couple of days and is showing a great deal of improvement. On Monday, 954 new coronavirus cases were recorded. This assumes significance as for the first time since June 1, the daily rise was less than 1,000. Although numbers are impressive, a long battle awaits Delhi.

Concern Context: Cases spiked, infrastructure crumbled, and patients died

The third worst-hit city, Delhi, now has 123,747 total coronavirus cases with 3,663 dying. The healthcare system, that Aam Aadmi Party-led government said was robust, was overwhelmed merely weeks into the pandemic. Patients didn't find beds, testing wasn't sufficient, and even the COVID-19 dead weren't given dignified goodbyes. For days after June 19, Delhi logged over 3,000 fresh cases daily.

Looking back To control Delhi's crisis, Centre and AAP worked together

As the situation slipped out of hands, the Centre got more involved with Delhi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah held multiple meetings, antigen testing kits were made available, and a 10,000-bed COVID-19 facility was also constructed in record time in Chhattarpur. All this yielded results and now Delhi seems to have gone past its peak, feels AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria.

Statement AIIMS director said Delhi may have flattened curve, but...

Dr. Guleria, who is a member of the team formed by the government to tackle the pandemic, told Indian Express that data suggests Delhi may have flattened the curve. He, however, had a word of caution. "Considering the trend in other cities and even in the US, having crossed the peak doesn't mean that you can let your guard down," he went on.

Caution Numbers encouraging but have to follow precautions

Dr. Guleria said infection has gone down but not eradicated completely. "We have to continue to sustain (this) by following social distancing, wearing masks, and close surveillance so that if there is a small cluster developing somewhere, it does not become an area of spread," he said, adding that all the measures that were followed in the last few weeks mustn't be ignored.

Suggestion AIIMS chief said hotspots have to remain in focus

Further, he explained a downward trend for the next two weeks implies a dip in cases for another four weeks. "Normally, we would say that when you have a downward trend for more than 28 days, which is two incubation periods, considering the current infection rate, it is unlikely to spread further," he said. He stressed on continuing aggressive action at hotspots to thwart leakage.

Beds Now, AIIMS is also seeing a dip in COVID-19 patients

Shedding light on the changing scenarios in Delhi, Dr. Guleria said AIIMS was getting as many as 800-1,000 patients per day. As a result, the facility increased the number of beds to 1,500. "But now, the trend has come down and gradually from 800 beds, we have come down to 400-500 beds. This is almost 50% of what we had four weeks ago," he added.

Death rate On low death rate, he said techniques, knowledge helped

With a low death rate being the main goal (Delhi's rate is 2.96%), Dr. Guleria expressed confidence that aggressive techniques and knowledge acquired since the outbreak will keep it to less than 1%. As opposed to earlier, much is known about the virus and its coagulation, he said. He added patients are administered anticoagulation, steroids, and oxygen, which helped in saving lives.

Quote "Vaccine is still months away, need to be aggressive"

"We still need to be very aggressive because we don't have an effective antiviral drug. We have certain drugs, but none of them have shown to be the most efficient antiviral drug, and we are still months away from a vaccine," he went on.

Statement Meanwhile, India shouldn't lose sight of its non-COVID patients either