The central government on Tuesday issued a warning against the use of N-95 face masks with valves to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The advisory stated that the valved masks could be "detrimental" to measures adopted to prevent the spread of the viral disease. Thus far, India has reported over 11 lakh COVID-19 cases, making it the world's third worst-hit country.

Advisory Advisory addressed to Principal Secretaries of all states/UTs

In a letter, dated July 20, the Director-General of Health Services (DGHS) in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Rajiv Garg, warned against the use of N-95 masks, especially those with respiratory valves. Garg also referred to an April government advisory on homemade face masks. The letter was addressed to the Principal Secretaries of Health and Medical Education of all states and union territories.

Quote 'Valved masks don't prevent virus from escaping out'

Garg noted, "It's to bring to your knowledge that the use of valved respirator N-95 masks is detrimental to the measures adopted for preventing the spread of coronavirus as it does not prevent the virus from escaping out of the mask." He added, "I request you to instruct all concerned to follow the use of face/mouth cover and prevent inappropriate use of N-95 masks."

Issue What is the issue with valved respirators?

Although preventive measures for COVID-19 require everyone to wear masks, one of the main purposes of a mask is to prevent a diseased person from spreading the virus when they exhale or talk. A valved mask could allow unfiltered air to escape when a wearer exhales. This defeats the purpose of wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

April advisory In April, government recommended homemade masks for healthy persons

Back in April, the government had recommended the use of homemade masks for healthy persons in an advisory. However, the government had noted that such masks are not recommended for healthcare workers and those working with or in contact with COVID-19 patients. The advisory also detailed the process of making face masks at home and maintaining them.

Coronavirus India reports 11,55,191 cases, 28,084 deaths