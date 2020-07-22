-
22 Jul 2020
Coronavirus: India's tally nears 12 lakh with 38,000 new cases
Written bySiddhant Pandey
India
India reported over 38,000 cases on Tuesday, taking the nationwide tally past 11.94 lakh. Meanwhile, the death toll also rose to 28,767.
At least three states reported record spikes independently: Rajasthan (983 new infections), Jharkhand (374), and Tripura (254).
In Karnataka, where cases have risen considerably in the past few weeks, the tally has now crossed the 70,000-mark.
Here are more updates.
In this articleHealth Ministry confirms 11,55,191 COVID-19 cases, 28,084 deaths How India's worst-hit states fared on Tuesday These states recorded their biggest spikes Assam reports record 1,680 new cases 8,369 new cases in Maharashtra; Delhi reports 1,000+ cases again MP's tally crosses 25,000; Andhra reports nearly 5,000 new cases 720 new cases in Kerala; Manipur's tally crosses 2,000
Statistics
Health Ministry confirms 11,55,191 COVID-19 cases, 28,084 deaths
Till 8 am on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 11,55,191 COVID-19 cases, including 28,084 deaths, 4,02,529 active cases, and 7,24,577 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 11,94,017 cases and 28,767 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the number of recoveries also crossed 7.5 lakh.
Worst-hit
How India's worst-hit states fared on Tuesday
Maharashtra: 3,27,031 total cases, 12,276 deaths, 1,82,217 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 1,80,643 total cases, 2,626 deaths, 1,26,670 recoveries.
Delhi: 1,25,096 total cases, 3,690 deaths, 1,06,118 recoveries.
Karnataka: 71,069 total cases, 1,464 deaths, 25,459 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 58,668 total cases, 758 deaths, 25,574 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 53,288 total cases, 1,229 deaths, 31,855 recoveries.
Gujarat: 50,465 total cases, 2,201 deaths, 36,403 recoveries.
Biggest spikes
These states recorded their biggest spikes
Rajasthan reported a record single-day spike of 983 cases, bringing the total to 31,373. 577 patients have died in the state while 22,744 have recovered.
Tripura saw a record spike of 254 new cases. The total has now reached 3,348, including eight deaths and 1,926 recoveries.
A record spike of 374 cases pushed Jharkhand's tally to 6,195, which includes 61 deaths and 3,942 recoveries.
Information
Assam reports record 1,680 new cases
Assam saw a record single-day spike of 1,680 new cases. A staggering 938 patients were also discharged in the state on Tuesday. The state's total now stands at 26,772 which includes 64 deaths and 18,033 recoveries.
Key updates
8,369 new cases in Maharashtra; Delhi reports 1,000+ cases again
Maharashtra reported a whopping 8,369 new cases. Tamil Nadu also saw a massive spike of 4,965 cases in the past 24 hours.
After daily new cases in Delhi dropped to triple digits on Monday, 1,349 more cases were registered in the city on Tuesday.
Gujarat reported over 1,000 cases on Tuesday as 1,026 more persons tested positive.
Key updates
MP's tally crosses 25,000; Andhra reports nearly 5,000 new cases
Andhra Pradesh's tally rose by 4,944 cases, while Uttar Pradesh registered 2,151 new cases.
Madhya Pradesh's tally rose to 24,095 with 785 new cases. The death toll reached 756, while the number of recoveries climbed to 16,257.
In West Bengal, 2,261 new cases took the total to 47,030. The state's death toll is 1,182 while 28,035 patients have recovered.
Key updates
720 new cases in Kerala; Manipur's tally crosses 2,000
Telangana reported 1,430 cases, bringing the total to 47,705, including 429 deaths and 36,385 recoveries.
720 new cases in Kerala took the total to 13,994. 44 patients have died in the state (excluding a Mahe native's death in Kannur) while 5,890 have been recovered.
Manipur's tally crossed the 2,000-mark, reaching 2,015, with 90 new cases. The state has reported zero deaths and 1,384 recoveries.