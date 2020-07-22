Hi,
Adar Poonawalla, the chief of Serum Institute of India (SII), is hoping that vaccine to fight coronavirus will be available in India by December or the first quarter of 2021.
SII has partnered with Oxford University and AstraZeneca, a British pharma giant, to produce millions of doses of the vaccine developed by the illustrious institute.
This week, Oxford confirmed its vaccine showed encouraging results.
At a time when coronavirus has battered the world, killing 619,465 people, Oxford offered a ray of hope.
The vaccine, ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 was able to generate neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in most of the participants, reports said.
Besides, it also generated sufficient levels of virus-attacking T-cells, offering additional protection.
However, a clearer picture of the vaccine is expected in a few weeks.
