The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday announced a lockdown in most regions of the Kashmir Valley to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
The announcement comes as the number of coronavirus cases continues to spike in Kashmir, particularly in the Srinagar district.
Earlier, a partial lockdown had been announced in Jammu district due to the outbreak.
Here are more details.
A complete lockdown will be observed in all red districts in the Kashmir division, excluding Bandipora.
The lockdown will come into effect on Wednesday evening until 6 am on July 27.
However, during the six-day lockdown, agriculture/horticulture and construction activities will continue as per DMRR guidelines.
The movement of goods carriers/LPG and oil tankers will also continue unhindered.
Earlier on Sunday, Jammu District Commissioner Sushma Chauhan announced a partial lockdown starting July 24.
Under the lockdown, there are complete restrictions on the movement of individuals, vehicles, and all activities within Jammu district from 6 pm every Friday till 6 am every Monday.
However, movement for emergency medical requirements will be allowed. Local chemist, fruit, vegetable, and other shops will also be allowed.
As of Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir had reported a total of 15,258 COVID-19 cases. 263 patients have died in the union territory while 8,455 have recovered.
Almost 80% of the total cases are concentrated in the Kashmir division, where 12,125 cases have been reported.
Srinagar is the worst-hit district with 3,283 cases (1,961 active cases) and 69 deaths.
Till Wednesday morning, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed a nationwide total of 11,92,915 cases.
The total cases include 28,732 deaths and 4,11,133 active cases along with 7,53,050 recovered patients.
July has been the worst period in the outbreak. Already, more cases have been reported this month compared to all months since the beginning of the outbreak combined.
