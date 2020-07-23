India reported over 45,000 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, marking the biggest spike in a single-day yet. The nationwide tally has now reached 12.4 lakh cases, including 29,897 deaths. At least nine states independently reported record spikes: Maharashtra (10,576 new infections), Andhra Pradesh (6,045), Tamil Nadu (5,849), Uttar Pradesh (2,300), West Bengal (2,291), Kerala (1,038), Jharkhand (439), Punjab (414), and Sikkim (108).

Till 8 am on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 11,92,915 COVID-19 cases, including 28,732 deaths, 4,11,133 active cases, and 7,53,049 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 12,39,574 cases and 29,897 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the number of recoveries also reached 7.84 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Wednesday

Maharashtra: 3,37,607 total cases, 12,556 deaths, 1,87,769 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 1,86,492 total cases, 3,144 deaths, 1,31,583 recoveries. Delhi: 1,26,323 total cases, 3,719 deaths, 1,07,650 recoveries. Karnataka: 75,833 total cases, 1,519 deaths, 27,239 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 64,713 total cases, 823 deaths, 32,127 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 55,588 total cases, 1,263 deaths, 33,500 recoveries. Gujarat: 51,485 total cases, 2,229 deaths, 37,240 recoveries.

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

Maharashtra, TN, and UP reported record spikes of 10,576, 5,849, and 2,300 new cases. West Bengal reported a record 2,291 cases, bringing the total to 49,321, including 1,221 deaths and 29,650 recoveries. Jharkhand saw a record spike of 439 new cases, bringing the total to 6,682, which includes 64 deaths and 3,048 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported a record 6,045 cases.

Kerala reported a record 1,038 fresh cases, bringing the total to 15,032. 45 patients have died (excluding a Mahe native's death in Kannur) while 6,162 have recovered. A record spike of 414 new cases took Punjab's total to 11,301, including 269 deaths and 7,641 recoveries. Sikkim reported a record 108 new cases. The state's total is 438, including zero deaths and 112 recoveries.

Key updates 1,020 new cases in Gujarat; Chhattisgarh's tally nears 6,000