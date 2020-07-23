Despite multiple rounds of talks at diplomatic and military levels, disengagement at volatile areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) seems to have hit a roadblock with thousands of Chinese soldiers still being present at the front and depth areas of Eastern Ladakh, multiple reports said. China has not honored its part of the deal in the de-escalation process. Here are more details.

An official, aware of the developments, told HT that there has been no progress in de-escalation in key areas, including Pangong Tso and Depsang. To recall, Eastern Ladakh is the same area where 20 Indian soldiers were martyred last month after the People's Liberation Army (PLA) launched an attack. China also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley clash but didn't disclose the numbers.

Following the bloody episode, India and China launched dialog at various levels. Earlier this month, NSA Ajit Doval spoke to China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, as both are Special Representatives for boundary talks. Subsequently, it was reported that the Chinese have gone back by at least one kilometer in Galwan Valley. Doval and Wang, after breaking the stalemate, agreed that military-level talks mustn't stop.

On July 14-15, the fourth round of military-level talks happened between the neighbors, that went on for nearly 15 hours. India's representative, XIV Corps Commander Lt. General Harinder Singh, remained firm that PLA needs to return to its positions. But China doesn't seem keen on withdrawing troops. A report in NDTV said Beijing hasn't shown willingness to vacate the Finger 5 area.

Citing sources, India Today said China has almost stopped de-escalation at friction points. "They are maintaining a heavy presence of troops who can be numbered easily to be around 40,000," sources told the daily. The only areas that have seen disengagement to some extent are Galwan Valley and Hot Springs. At Gogra, where both armies started creating a "buffer zone," things haven't moved well.

Notably, India also refused to be cowed into submission and has more than matched up the troops' build-up of the Chinese. New Delhi seems prepared for a long haul and is certain the disengagement process could stretch till the winter months. Last week, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also indicated that de-escalation is a complex process and he wasn't sure how much "talks will help."

Understanding the threat China poses, India has deployed its resources to Ladakh. Thus far, three extra army divisions have been sent to the high-altitude areas. Fighter jets, several squadrons of frontline tanks, additional artillery, and infantry squads were also sent. Reports claimed India could station two new Rafale jets there, as well. On the other hand, China also deployed fighter jets, helicopters, etc.

