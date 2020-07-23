Sonu Punjaban, an infamous name in flesh trade, was on Wednesday handed 24 years in prison. Announcing the verdict, in the case pertaining to the prostitution of a minor, a Delhi court noted she was unworthy of living in a civil society. Though Punjaban has been in and out of jails for years, she could be behind bars for good this time. Here's her story.

Beginning Punjaban stepped into dark world after marrying gangster

Originally, Geeta Arora, Punjaban was introduced to the world of crime after she married gangster, Vijay Singh. Soon after their wedding, Singh was gunned down by a Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police. She then got involved with another criminal, Deepak, who was also shot in Assam. Thereafter, Deepak's brother Hemant Sonu lent Punjaban a "helping hand." He was killed in 2006.

Business She ran NCR's biggest sex racket for years

After Hemant Sonu's death, Punjaban picked up "Sonu" from his name and grew in ranks in the crime world, becoming the kingpin of one of the biggest sex rackets in NCR. Her clientele included influential businessmen and her employees "aspiring actresses and models." She had tasked her henchmen with escorting the girls to Mumbai, Rajasthan, Kolkata, and Punjab.

Arrests Punjaban has been arrested numerous times, but released

Throughout her chequered criminal career, Punjaban has been arrested and released several times. In 2007, she was picked up from Preet Vihar under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. She was arrested in 2008 and 2011 on similar charges. The current case which helped police close in on Punjaban pertained to the trafficking and rape of a minor. The victim's ordeal started in 2009.

Ordeal Victim was raped when she was merely 12

As per reports, the victim, became friends with one Sandeep Bedwal when she was 12. Under the pretext of marriage, he raped her and then sold her to one Seema. Seema forced the girl into prostitution and gave drugs to her, police said. The victim was traded various times and was once sold to Punjaban. Punjaban exploited her for business for years.

Details Years of trauma later, victim managed to escape

After being trafficked several times, the victim escaped from the clutches of a man who "married" her. She approached police and a probe was launched. Years later, she got justice as Additional Sessions Judge Pritam Singh ordered Punjaban to pay Rs. 64,000. She was given two sentences — 14 years for charges under Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and 10 years for offenses under IPC.

Order She doesn't deserve leniency: Court on Punjaban

In the order, Singh noted that the convict brutalized the victim for years. "The shameful deeds of Sonu Punjaban deprives her of any leniency from the courts. A person who does such horrific and terrible acts has no right to live in a civilized society," the court said. He also ordered a compensation of Rs. 7 lakh for the victim.

Quote Punjaban applied chilly powder on victim's breasts: Court

"She (Punjaban) applied chilly powder on the breast of the girl and also put it into her mouth in order to create fear in her mind that she should act as per her wishes otherwise be ready to face brutality," the court added.

Questions How can a woman brutalize a minor, asked the court