In light of the current coronavirus crisis, admission norms for National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) have been relaxed, Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank announced on Thursday. Aspiring candidates will no longer have to secure a minimum of 75% marks in their Class XII board examinations to be eligible for admission in these institutions.

Announcement Class XII passing certificate enough for admission

Taking to Twitter, Pokhriyal said that qualified Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 candidates will now have to obtain a passing certificate in their Class XII examinations, irrespective of the marks they scored. The Union Minister said, "Due to prevailing circumstances, Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for admissions to NITs and other CFTIs."

Twitter Post You can view Pokhriyal's tweet here

JEE Main 2020 qualified candidates will now only need to obtain a passing certificate in class XII examination irrespective of the marks obtained. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 23, 2020

Earlier, candidates were required to secure over 75% marks

Originally, for admissions in NITs and other CFTIs, aspiring candidates were required to qualify JEE Main, which will be held from September 1-6. They were also required to either secure a minimum of 75% marks in Class XII Board examinations or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations, Pokhriyal said. This eligibility criteria for admissions in CFTIs has now been withdrawn.

History Last week, admission criteria for IITs was relaxed