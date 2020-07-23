The floods in Assam have claimed the lives of at least 91 people, according to the latest reports. The state has been facing devastating floods the past few weeks which have affected nearly 2.7 million people across 25 districts. Incessant rains, coupled with the rising water levels in the Brahmaputra river, have affected over 2,500 villages in the state. Here are more details.

Details Two more dead in Bongaigaon and Kokrajhar districts

Two fresh fatalities reported in Bongaigaon and Kokrajhar districts have taken the death toll in the floods to 91, India Today reported. Nearly 2.7 million people across 25 out of 33 districts in Assam are affected by the floods. In Kaziranga National Park, 123 wild animals—including 12 rhinos, 93 deers, four wild buffaloes, etc.—have died in the floods.

Damage Over 2,500 villages completely underwater

According to ANI, several houses in Sonitpur are partially submerged. Barpeta, Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, and Tinsukia are among the affected districts. As many as 2,548 villages are reportedly completely underwater. The floodwaters have submerged over 1.46 lakh hectares of croplands. Sources told India Today that 92% of the Kaziranga National Park's area and 152 anti-poaching camps are currently underwater.

Brahmaputra Brahmaputra flowing above danger mark

Reportedly, Brahmaputra's water level has crossed the danger level mark by 49.68 meters in Guwahati and continues to increase gradually. Central Water Commission employee Sarat Chandra Kalita told India Today that Brahmaputra's water level has been increasing since July 19. The river has also been flowing above the danger level in Dibrugarh, Neamatighat in Jorhat district, Tezpur in Sonitpur district, Goalpara and Dhubri district.

Relief efforts Over 78,000 rescued from flood-hit areas