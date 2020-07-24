India on Thursday reported its biggest single-day spike of over 48,000 coronavirus infections. The nationwide total has now reached 12.8 lakh while the death toll crossed the 30,000-mark. At least 11 states independently saw record spikes in daily new cases. These included Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Punjab, Odisha, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, and Nagaland. Here are more details.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 12,38,635 COVID-19 cases, 29,861 deaths

Till 8 am on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 12,38,635 COVID-19 cases, including 29,861 deaths, 4,26,167 active cases, and 7,82,607 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 12,88,030 cases and 30,652 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the number of recoveries also crossed 8.1 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Thursday

Maharashtra: 3,47,502 total cases, 12,854 deaths, 1,94,253 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 1,92,964 total cases, 3,232 deaths, 1,36,793 recoveries. Delhi: 1,27,364 total cases, 3,745 deaths, 1,09,065 recoveries. Karnataka: 80,863 total cases, 1,616 deaths, 29,310 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 72,711 total cases, 884 deaths, 37,555 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 58,104 total cases, 1,298 deaths, 35,803 recoveries. Gujarat: 52,563 total cases, 2,257 deaths, 37,958 recoveries.

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat reported record spikes of 6,472, 5,030, 7,998, 2,516, and 1,078 fresh cases. West Bengal reported a record 2,436 new cases, bringing the total to 51,757, including 1,255 deaths and 31,656 recoveries. Punjab reported 441 fresh cases, the highest single-day spike, bringing the total to 11,739, which includes 277 deaths and 7,741 recoveries.

Odisha reported a record spike of 1,264 fresh cases. The state's total has reached 21,099 (14,393 recoveries) while the death toll stood at 114 (excluding 31 non-COVID deaths). Kerala reported a record 1,078 fresh cases, bringing the total to 16,110. 50 patients have died (excluding a Mahe native's death in Kannur) while 6,594 have recovered.

A record spike of 371 cases took Chhattisgarh's total to 6,370. The state has reported 34 deaths and 4,387 recoveries. Nagaland saw a record spike of 90 fresh cases. The total stands at 1,174, including zero deaths and 530 recoveries.

