A girl, merely 14 years of age, was sexually assaulted at the Sardar Patel COVID-19 Care Centre in Chhattarpur, Delhi, by another patient, reports PTI. The accused, a 19-year-old man, violated the girl's modesty in a washroom on July 15, while his aide allegedly filmed the incident. After a complaint was registered, both the accused were arrested and the victim shifted to another facility.

Facility Victim and her relatives were admitted to the facility recently

Police told the news agency that the victim and the accused lived in a slum cluster and were admitted to the dedicated coronavirus facility a few days ago. The victim's relatives are also undergoing treatment at the same establishment. After the assault, the teen confided in one of her relatives, who then informed Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the agency operating the facility.

What happened Teen was assaulted at night, one accused recorded the act

According to police, the victim was sexually assaulted on the night of July 15, when she had gone to the washroom. The second accused, also 19 years old, recorded the act on his mobile phone. Police said he didn't assault the teen. A senior cop told PTI that a case was registered under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and probe is underway.

Arrests Both accused have been arrested, sent to judicial custody