A girl, merely 14 years of age, was sexually assaulted at the Sardar Patel COVID-19 Care Centre in Chhattarpur, Delhi, by another patient, reports PTI.
The accused, a 19-year-old man, violated the girl's modesty in a washroom on July 15, while his aide allegedly filmed the incident.
After a complaint was registered, both the accused were arrested and the victim shifted to another facility.
Facility
Victim and her relatives were admitted to the facility recently
Police told the news agency that the victim and the accused lived in a slum cluster and were admitted to the dedicated coronavirus facility a few days ago.
The victim's relatives are also undergoing treatment at the same establishment.
After the assault, the teen confided in one of her relatives, who then informed Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the agency operating the facility.
What happened
Teen was assaulted at night, one accused recorded the act
According to police, the victim was sexually assaulted on the night of July 15, when she had gone to the washroom. The second accused, also 19 years old, recorded the act on his mobile phone. Police said he didn't assault the teen.
A senior cop told PTI that a case was registered under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and probe is underway.
Arrests
Both accused have been arrested, sent to judicial custody
Further, the cop revealed both accused have been held and their mobile phones were also seized. They were put under judicial custody, but for now, have been shifted to another facility for treatment.
The dedicated COVID-19 facility, where the incident happened, was inaugurated this month by L-G Anil Baijal.
The facility, having 10,000 beds, was constructed in record time to tackle surging coronavirus cases.