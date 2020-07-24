With Independence Day approaching, the Centre has gotten busy planning intricate details of the event at the Red Fort, while keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic. The function, a celebration of India's freedom and glory, will have a truncated guest's list, would be devoid of school children, and will have police personnel dressed in PPE kits, Indian Express reports. Here are more details.

Context India is the third worst-affected nation; has lost over 30,000

The government has been pushing for muted events since the disease's outbreak. A large gathering means a higher risk of transmission and more burden on the already overwhelmed medical infrastructure. At 1,238,635 cases, India has lost over 30,000 to the virus. To ward off the spread, a lockdown was enforced on March 25. In June, most services were opened to revive the economy.

Attendees From nearly 1,000 attendees every year, list cut to 250

The grand event is usually attended by 900-1,000 invitees but this year merely 250 would be present when Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives his seventh consecutive address from the ramparts of Red Fort, the daily said citing sources. The final list of attendees will be given by the Defense Ministry. No students will participate in the event this year, but NCC cadets will.

Labor With migrant workers gone, organizers staring at uncertainty

At the Red Fort, preparations for the event have begun. But the organizers are dealing with an unusual problem — labor crunch — as most workers returned to their villages when the nation was locked down. An official said there are usually 2,000 workers, but just half of them are present on site. Some of them were called from their villages at higher wages.

Seating arrangement Social distancing will dictate seating arrangement this time

On the seating arrangement, an official said chairs will be kept at designated spots to ensure social distancing. "The fort will be shut to the public starting August 1. Earlier, it would remain open till August 7," the person added. Besides Delhi Police, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Delhi Public Works Department, and the Central Public Works Department have also started working on the event.

Details "At Home" function will also be less grand

Like the main event at Red Fort, the "At Home" function in Rashtrapati Bhavan will also be watered down. "The list of invitees, size of the gathering, venue hall, whether tea should be served... all these details will have to be finalized. A lot depends on the COVID situation by mid-August, and the nature of restrictions in place," sources told the daily.

Warriors Corona-warriors in focus this year, states asked to honor them