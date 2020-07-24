Dharavi, Asia's largest slum, gave sleepless nights to the government after coronavirus cases rose alarmingly there. With concerted efforts though, Dharavi turned its fates and is now being seen as a success story with an almost 85% recovery rate. After impressing even the World Health Organization (WHO), with the way it handled the crisis, Dharavi is now taking the lead in plasma donation.

Camp Yesterday, BMC set up first-ever screening camp at Dharavi

It all started on Thursday when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) set up a first-of-its-kind screening camp for plasma donation at Kamraj School. Those who have defeated the virus were encouraged to donate blood. However, people with co-morbidities weren't involved in this process. The collected samples will now be screened before calling eligible donors for the final act at KEM, Sion, or Nair hospitals.

Success Nearly 50 volunteered for donation on the first day itself

On the first day itself, 49 people signed up. The camp will continue for a few more days, with officials expecting at least 350 volunteers to participate in the process. A 42-year-old social worker from Dharavi, who got infected, said he understands the difficulties patients go through. "If we can help someone else recover fast, we would be very happy," the person told TOI.

Plasma Plasma therapy yields results, but many patients are reluctant

Notably, plasma therapy is known to work in critically-ill coronavirus patients but lack of donors makes it a difficult prospect. Despite over 10 banks been given a license for this treatment in Mumbai alone, recovered patients rarely volunteer, fearing a relapse. The fact that they have to visit the hospital twice, once for tests and again for donation, also adds to their concerns.

BMC contacted 450 recovered patients, was heartened after seeing response

Hoping that Dharavi sets an example for all, BMC contacted 450 of the 2,121 recovered patients. Assistant Municipal Commissioner Kiran Dighavkar of G-North ward said 75% of patients in Dharavi fell in the 21-60 age bracket. Most of them were essential or healthcare workers. He said it was easier to convince them for donations as they had seen the crisis from the front.

Quote The donors will be given appreciation certificates

Dighavkar added, "It is good if these people come forward to donate their plasma because the chances of the young having any co-morbidity are also less." He added donors will be handed over a certification of appreciation.

