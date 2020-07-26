On Saturday, India reported over 48,000 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases to 13.85 lakh. The death toll crossed 32,000 with over 700 more deaths on Saturday. At least seven states independently reported record spikes in cases: Tamil Nadu (6,988 new infections), Karnataka (5,072), Uttar Pradesh (2,971), Rajasthan (1,120), Kerala (1,103), and Gujarat (1,081). Here are more updates.

Till 8 am on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 13,36,861 COVID-19 cases, including 31,358 deaths, 4,56,071 active cases, and 8,49,431 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 13,85,354 cases and 32,110 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Telangana has not issued a Saturday bulletin. It will be issued Sunday morning in a new format.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Saturday

Maharashtra: 3,66,368 total cases, 13,389 deaths, 2,07,194 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 2,06,737 total cases, 3,409 deaths, 1,51,055 recoveries. Delhi: 1,29,531 total cases, 3,806 deaths, 1,13,068 recoveries. Karnataka: 90,942 total cases, 1,796 deaths, 33,750 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 88,671 total cases, 985 deaths, 43,255 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 63,742 total cases, 1,387 deaths, 39,903 recoveries. West Bengal: 56,377 total cases, 1,332 deaths, 35,654 recoveries.

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh saw record spikes of 6,988, 5,072, and 2,971 fresh cases respectively. In Gujarat, a record spike of 1,081 new cases took the total to 54,712. The death toll is 2,305 while 39,612 patients have recovered. Rajasthan reported 1,120 new cases—the biggest single-day spike yet. The total reached 35,298, including 613 deaths and 25,306 recoveries.

Bihar saw a record spike of 2,803 new cases, bringing the total to 36,314, including 232 deaths and 24,520 recoveries. A record spike of 1,103 took Kerala's total to 18,098. 59 patients have died (excluding a Mahe native's death in Kannur) and 8,611 have recovered.

Key updates Record 7,227 discharged in Maharashtra; Delhi reports 1,142 new cases

Maharashtra reported a staggering 9,251 fresh cases, but a record number of 7,227 patients were discharged Saturday. Delhi reported 1,142 new cases, but the active cases dropped by over a 1,000 to 12,657. Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal reported massive spikes of 7,813 and 2,404 new cases respectively. 783 new cases in Haryana brought the total to 30,538, including 389 deaths and 23,654 recoveries.

Madhya Pradesh CM among 716 new cases in state