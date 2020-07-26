In Bengaluru, over 3,000 people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus are "untraceable" even as the city faces a spike in the number of infections. The development has become a cause of concern as authorities reportedly say that they have no means to track these people. Already, the city accounts for nearly half of all cases reported in Karnataka, India's fourth worst-hit state.

Details 3,338 who tested positive now untraceable, say authorities

According to NDTV, authorities said that 3,338 people infected with the virus have become untraceable in Bengaluru. This accounts for over 7% of all cases in the city. Bengaluru had reported 43,503 cases till Saturday, including 863 deaths and 10,758 recoveries. Reportedly, despite best efforts, health authorities have been unable to trace the persons, but a search remains underway.

N Manjunath Prasad, commissioner of the city's civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), told NDTV, "We could trace some of the positive patients with the help of police but 3,338 are still untraceable." Prasad added, "Some of them provided the wrong mobile number and address at the time of giving samples. They disappeared after getting positive results."

Authorities remain unaware of the whereabouts of the 3,338 persons and said they have no means to track them. They now plan on issuing government-issued identity cards and verify mobile numbers before collecting samples for coronavirus tests. Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Ashwat Narayan told NDTV that they will ensure all persons are traced and quarantined on priority.

Coronavirus Bengaluru reported nearly 39,000 cases in July alone