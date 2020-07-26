Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hosted the 67th episode of his radio show 'Mann Ki Baat'. In his address, Modi spoke about the Kargil War on the occasion of Kargil Diwas (July 26), asked people to continue following precautions amid the coronavirus outbreak, and pushed his "vocal for local" campaign for the upcoming festival of Rakshabandhan. Here's more on what he said.

Kargil War Modi urged youth to share soldiers' stories of valor

Modi started off by saying that July 26 marks the 21st anniversary of India's victory in the Kargil War. He urged the youth to visit www.gallantryawards.gov.in to read about our soldiers and share their stories of valor. He recalled former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's words: "Before taking any important decision, we should think whether that decision honors the sacrifice of the soldiers in Kargil."

Information 'Whatever we say/do, impacts the morale of soldiers'

As India is in the midst of a border conflict with China, Modi said, "Whatever we say or do during times of war deeply impacts the morale of the soldiers and their families. We must never forget this fact."

Coronavirus 'India's recovery rate better than other nations: Modi on COVID-19

Speaking about the coronavirus outbreak, Modi said that India's recovery rate is better compared to other nations. India has reported 13.85 lakh cases—the world's third-highest for any country—with a recovery rate of 64% and a fatality rate of 2.3%. However, he cautioned that the outbreak isn't over and the virus is spreading fast in several regions. "We need to be extra vigilant," he said.

Quote Coronavirus as lethal as it was in the beginning: Modi

"We must remember that the coronavirus still remains as lethal as it was in the beginning. Hence, we have to exercise caution," Modi said, asking people to wear face masks/covers and maintain a six feet distance from others around them, washing hands frequently, etc.

Quote 'Think about corona warriors, when you feel like removing mask'

Modi said, "Sometimes we feel uncomfortable wearing a mask and feel like removing it. While talking, we remove the mask, which is when it is most needed." He added, "I request you, whenever you feel uncomfortable wearing a mask, take a moment to think about the doctors, the nurses, the corona warriors, who are busy saving our lives wearing a mask for hours."

Floods Modi spoke about floods, heavy rainfall in several states

The PM expressed solidarity with those affected by floods and heavy rainfall across several states, especially in Assam and Bihar. Modi said that authorities are engaged in efforts to help those affected and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are conducting rescue and mitigation operations. He said it is a tough time battling the COVID-19 outbreak on top of the floods.

Other highlights Here are some other highlights

Modi also took a moment to praise the efforts of village authorities in containing the spread of COVID-19. Pushing the "vocal for local" campaign, Modi asked people to support local businesses on the Rakshabandhan festival. As the National Handloom Day approaches, Modi said that local ventures, handicrafts, handlooms, and artisans should be supported. He also congratulated students who cleared their board examinations.

Information 'Independence Day to be celebrated amid COVID-19 restrictions'