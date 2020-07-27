India on Sunday reported nearly 49,000 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases to 14.3 lakh. The death toll also reached 32,824 with roughly 700 more deaths. At least seven states independently reported record spikes: Karnataka (5,199 new infections), Uttar Pradesh (3,246), Rajasthan (1,132), Gujarat (1,110), Madhya Pradesh (874), Punjab (534), and Jharkhand (508). Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 13,85,522 COVID-19 cases, 32,063 deaths

Till 8 am on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 13,85,522 COVID-19 cases, including 32,063 deaths, 4,67,882 active cases, and 8,85,577 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 14,35,922 cases and 32,824 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Notably, Telangana has not updated its COVID-19 bulletin for Sunday.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Sunday

Maharashtra: 3,75,799 total cases, 13,656 deaths, 2,13,238 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 2,13,723 total cases, 3,494 deaths, 1,56,526 recoveries. Delhi: 1,30,606 total cases, 3,827 deaths, 1,14,875 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 96,298 total cases, 1,041 deaths, 46,301 recoveries. Karnataka: 96,141 total cases, 1,878 deaths, 35,838 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 66,988 total cases, 1,426 deaths, 41,641 recoveries. West Bengal: 58,718 total cases, 1,372 deaths, 37,751 recoveries.

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh saw record single-day spikes of 5,199 and 3,246 fresh cases respectively. Gujarat reported 1,110 fresh cases, the highest single-day spike, bringing the total to 55,822, including 2,326 deaths and 40,365 recoveries. A record spike of 874 new cases took Madhya Pradesh's total to 27,800. 811 patients have died in the state while 19,132 have recovered.

Rajasthan reported a record spike of 1,132 fresh cases. The total has now reached 36,430 cases, including 624 deaths and 25,954 recoveries. Jharkhand saw a record spike of 508 new cases. The state's total reached 8,349 cases, including 85 deaths and 3,704 recoveries. Punjab reported the highest single-day spike of 534 fresh cases, bringing the total to 13,218, including 306 deaths and 8,810 recoveries.

Key updates Tamil Nadu reports 6,986 new cases; Haryana's tally crosses 31k

6,986 more cases were registered in Tamil Nadu, a day after the state reported a record spike of 6,988 fresh cases. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal reported massive spikes of 9,431, 7,627, and 2,341 new cases. Delhi saw a spike of 1,075 new cases. 794 new cases in Haryana brought the state's total to 31,332, including 392 deaths and 24,384 recoveries.

Key updates Over 1,300 new cases in Odisha; Sikkim reports first death