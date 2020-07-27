-
27 Jul 2020
Chhattisgarh: Government extends lockdown till August 6 in worst-hit districts
Written byRamya Patelkhana
India
-
As Chhattisgarh continues to witness a surge in COVID-19 cases, the state government on Monday announced that the ongoing lockdown in the worst-hit districts will be extended until August 6.
The decision to extend the lockdown was taken at a high-level cabinet meeting chaired by CM Bhupesh Baghel. Raipur, Raigarh, Bhilai, Rajnandgaon, Durg, Ambikapur, and Bilaspur are reportedly among the most-affected places.
Here's more.
-
In this articleAgriculture Minister Choubey briefed media about government's decision Here's what the Chhattisgarh minister stated Earlier, the government enforced weeklong lockdown in several areas Here's what was discussed at the latest cabinet meeting Instructions to district collectors to ensure compliance to lockdown rules COVID-19 has spread in all 28 districts of Chhattisgarh
-
Details
Agriculture Minister Choubey briefed media about government's decision
-
Chhattisgarh's Agriculture Minister, Ravindra Choubey, briefed the media about the lockdown extension following the meeting, which was attended by cabinet ministers and senior officials.
He said the decision was taken as there has been a spike in COVID-19 cases in places like Raipur, Durg, and Bilaspur.
He added the cabinet also took stock of the availability of beds for patients in the worst-hit areas.
-
Twitter Post
Here's what the Chhattisgarh minister stated
-
State Cabinet in its meeting today has taken a decision to extend lockdown till August 6 in the districts most affected due to COVID19: Chhattisgarh Minister Ravindra Choubey pic.twitter.com/0U1RuQT05a— ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2020
-
Lockdown
Earlier, the government enforced weeklong lockdown in several areas
-
To recall, the Chhattisgarh Government had earlier imposed a weeklong lockdown in several major coronavirus-hit areas like Raipur, Durg, and Bilaspur, among others.
It was enforced on July 22 and was to end on July 28. However, due to the spurt in COVID-19 cases in these places, the ongoing lockdown has now been extended by the state government till August 6.
-
Statement
Here's what was discussed at the latest cabinet meeting
-
"State cabinet in its meeting today has taken a decision to extend the lockdown till August 6 in the districts most affected due to COVID-19," said Choubey, addressing the media.
"We also took stock of availability of beds for patients in cities where most of the cases are concentrated during the meeting and directed officials concerned to make necessary arrangements," the minister added.
-
Directives
Instructions to district collectors to ensure compliance to lockdown rules
-
Choubey also said the state government has directed the concerned district collectors to ensure strict compliance to lockdown norms in the worst-affected places.
"The government has given instructions to the district collectors to ensure strict compliance to the lockdown rules in areas where the infection rate is high and all steps should be taken to contain the spread of virus," stated the Agriculture Minister.
-
Cases
COVID-19 has spread in all 28 districts of Chhattisgarh
-
All 28 districts in Chhattisgarh have been affected by the deadly coronavirus disease. The state has registered 7,450 COVID-19 cases as of Monday morning, as per the Health and Family Welfare Ministry.
Of these, 2,463 were active cases and 43 were death cases, while 4,944 patients were discharged.
More than 5,000 coronavirus cases in the state were reportedly registered in the last one month.