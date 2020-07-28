A coronavirus patient, who complained about negligence at the hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi city where he was being treated, has died. The video went viral on social media after his death on Monday, putting the UP administration under the scanner. The Yogi Adityanath-led government in UP has, however, claimed that there are adequate facilities for COVID-19 patients at state-run hospitals.

Video Patient seen struggling to breathe; had blood on clothes

In the 52-second video, the patient can be seen with blood on his vest, struggling to breathe as he complains about the arrangements at the COVID ward of the Jhansi Medical College and Hospital. He alleged negligence at the hospital and requested to be shifted to another facility. The video, shot by the patient himself, also shows other patients lying on beds around him.

Twitter Post You can watch the video here

This video was shot by Mr Sanjay Tera just before he died showing the Jhansi Medical Situation where he requested them for better treatment but was ignored and irresponsibly staff couldn't help him.

How is your Model Mr @myogiadityanath @CMOfficeUP .

This is heartbreaking😷 pic.twitter.com/St98qcRjlQ — Narendra Rajpal (@NarendraRajpal3) July 28, 2020

Details His wife, daughter also COVID-positive: Jhansi CMO

According to NDTV, the patient died on Monday, the same day the video was filmed, however, the time gap between the two events remains unclear. GK Nigam, Jhansi's Chief Medical Officer, told reporters Monday evening, "His wife and daughter are also COVID-positive and are admitted to another L1 facility in Jhansi. They have no symptoms." However, he did not address the allegations of negligence.

Related news Recently, another patient was found dead after 'escaping' UP hospital

On Saturday, a 57-year-old coronavirus patient was caught on camera walking out of a state-run Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in Prayagraj 24 hours after being admitted to the facility. He was found dead in the bushes 500 meters away from the hospital on Sunday evening. An audio clip was released by the family, where the man was apparently heard raising complaints about the hospital.

Outbreak How bad is the outbreak in Uttar Pradesh?