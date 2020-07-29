On Tuesday, India reported roughly 49,000 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total to 15.32 lakh. Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 34,239 with nearly 800 more deaths on Tuesday. At least four states independently reported their biggest single-day spike in cases: Karnataka (5,536 new infections), Kerala (1,167), Jharkhand (686), and Punjab (612). Here are more updates.

Till 8 am on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 14,83,157 COVID-19 cases, including 33,425 deaths, 4,96,988 active cases, and 9,52,743 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 15,32,143 cases and 34,239 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the number of recoveries also crossed 9.88 lakh.

Maharashtra: 3,91,440 total cases, 14,165 deaths, 2,32,277 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 2,27,688 total cases, 2,626 deaths, 1,26,670 recoveries. Delhi: 1,32,275 total cases, 3,881 deaths, 1,17,507 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 1,10,297 total cases, 1,148 deaths, 52,622 recoveries. Karnataka: 1,07,001 total cases, 2,057 deaths, 40,504 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 73,951 total cases, 1,497 deaths, 44,520 recoveries. West Bengal: 62,964 total cases, 1,449 deaths, 42,022 recoveries.

Karnataka reported its biggest spike of 5,536 new cases. A record spike of 1,167 took Kerala's total to 20,894. 67 patients have died and 10,724 have recovered. Punjab's tally rose to 14,378—including 336 deaths and 9,752 recoveries—with a record spike of 612 fresh cases. Jharkhand reported a record spike of 686 new cases, bringing the total to 9,563, including 94 deaths and 3,984 recoveries.

Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh reported massive spikes of 7,948, 7,717, 6,972, and 3,458 new cases. Gujarat saw a spike of 1,108 cases, bringing the total to 57,982, including 2,372 deaths and 42,412 recoveries. Assam's tally neared 35,000 as 1,371 fresh cases brought the total number of cases to 34,947. 88 patients have died in the state while 26,618 have recovered.

1,056 more people tested positive in Delhi. For the fourth consecutive day, Rajasthan reported over 1,000 fresh cases as 1,072 more people tested positive. The state's total reached 38,636, including 644 deaths and 27,317 recoveries. Tripura reported 222 new cases along with 106 people who were found positive during door-to-door surveys. The state's total reached 4,395 with 21 deaths and 2,609 recoveries.

