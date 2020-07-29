The first batch of five Rafale fighter jets have entered the Indian airspace, the Defence Ministry confirmed on Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after, the jets were confirmed to have landed at the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Ambala airbase. The jets had taken off from the Merignac airbase in Bordeaux, France, on Monday, covering a distance of around 7,000 kilometers. Here are more details.

Details 'Happy Landing in Ambala!' tweets Rajnath Singh's office

The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's office confirmed that the Rafale jets had entered Indian airspace in a tweet saying, "The Birds have entered the Indian airspace..Happy Landing in Ambala!" In another tweet, the Minister's office shared a video of the jets flying in the Indian airspace. The tweet said, "The five Rafales escorted by 02 SU30 MKIs as they enter the Indian airspace."

Ambala Birds have landed safely in Ambala, says Singh

At 3:14 IST, Singh tweeted saying, "The Birds have landed safely in Ambala." He added, "The touch down of Rafale combat aircrafts in India marks the beginning of a new era in our Military History." Singh said that the multirole jet will revolutionize the IAF's capabilities. He also shared a video of the jets touching down at the Ambala airbase.

Information Security was tightened ahead of landing

Meanwhile, in light of the arrival of the jets, security had been tightened near the Ambala Air Force Station and large gatherings had been banned in four nearby villages. Restrictions were also imposed on people gathering on rooftops and any filming/photography during the landing.

Statement 'Those who threaten India's territorial integrity should be worried'

Singh congratulated the IAF for the "professionally executed ferry" and thanked the French Government, Dassault Aviation, and other French companies for the timely delivery of the aircraft. He said that the "baseless" allegations against the procurement of the Rafale jets have already been answered and settled and that if anyone should be worried, it is those who "want to threaten our territorial integrity."

Information Earlier, Opposition had alleged corruption in Rafale deal

The allegations mentioned by Singh apparently refer to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's earlier claims of corruption in the Rafale deal. The case was heard by the Supreme Court, which held that it was content with how the Narendra Modi government signed the deal with France.

Background India had inked Rafale deal with France in 2016