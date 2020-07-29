While the government has been advocating respect for the doctors leading the coronavirus fight from the front, a story from Uttar Pradesh has shown that is not the case. Doctors deployed at King George's Medical University on coronavirus duty complained about receiving worms in their food. They have flagged the issue several times but to no avail. Read on for more on this.

According to a HT report, doctors have often complained of worms in food packets and poor facilities at Rain Basera quarantine center. Shedding light on the poor state of affairs, Dr. Neeraj Mishra, President of the Uttar Pradesh chapter of the Resident Doctors' Welfare Association (RDWA), said, sometimes fans in the facility, meant for overworked doctors to rest, don't work either.

Recently, one cleaning staff who stayed at the center found an insect in his food packet. Subsequently, a letter was shot off to the in-charge but in vain. The nurses also had similar complaints. Yadunandini Singh, the president of nurses' union at the state-run facility, said these incidents show the carelessness of the authorities. She said the association would soon meet higher-ups.

"Insects in food packets show carelessness and also pose a threat to the health of staff who after eating it may suffer illness. Our association will meet the vice-chancellor and demand good food as they are not going home while on COVID-19 duty," Singh said.

Shockingly, it's been more than four months into this pandemic but doctors are still fighting for basic necessities. In April, doctors and paramedical staff of Raebareli put out videos to bring to attention the wretched condition in which they were forced to live while treating patients infected by coronavirus. They were served food in plastic bags and weren't even given safe drinking water.

