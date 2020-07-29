Hi,
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday unveiled the guidelines for the third phase of unlocking from the coronavirus lockdown, called 'Unlock 3.0'.
In a major relief, the central government allowed gymnasiums to reopen. However, schools and other educational institutes will continue to remain shut.
The lockdown has been extended in containment zones till August 31.
Here are more details.
Under the fresh guidelines, the Centre has allowed gyms and yoga institutes to reopen from August 5. The standard operating procedure (SOP) for the same will be issued by the Health Ministry.
The restrictions on the movement of individuals at night have been removed.
The guidelines stated that celebrations for Independence Day—observed on August 15—will be allowed with social distancing and other health protocols.
