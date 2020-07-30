-
30 Jul 2020
Coronavirus: India's tally reaches 15.8L with over 52,000 new cases
Written bySiddhant Pandey
India
-
India on Wednesday reported over 52,000 new coronavirus infections, the biggest spike yet, bringing the nationwide total to 15.84 lakh. The death toll crossed 35,000 with over 770 new fatalities.
At least seven states and union territories independently reported record single-day spikes in cases.
Meanwhile, the total number of cases in Maharashtra, India's worst-hit state, crossed four lakh.
Here are more updates.
-
-
Statistics
Health Ministry confirms 15,31,670 COVID-19 cases, 34,193 deaths
-
Till 8 am on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 15,31,670 COVID-19 cases, including 34,193 deaths, 5,09,447 active cases, and 9,88,029 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 15,84,404 cases and 35,014 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the number of recoveries also reached 10.21 lakh.
-
Worst-hit
How India's worst-hit states fared on Wednesday
-
Maharashtra: 4,00,651 total cases, 14,463 deaths, 2,39,755 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 2,34,114 total cases, 3,741 deaths, 1,72,883 recoveries.
Delhi: 1,33,310 total cases, 3,907 deaths, 1,18,633 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 1,20,390 total cases, 1,213 deaths, 55,406 recoveries.
Karnataka: 1,12,504 total cases, 2,147 deaths, 42,901 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 77,334 total cases, 1,530 deaths, 45,807 recoveries.
West Bengal: 65,258 total cases, 1,490 deaths, 44,116 recoveries.
-
Biggest spikes
These states recorded their biggest spikes
-
Andhra Pradesh saw the highest single-day spike of 10,093 fresh cases.
Gujarat reported 1,144 new cases, the biggest single-day spike, bringing the total to 59,126, including 2,396 deaths and 43,195 recoveries.
A record spike of 141 fresh cases brought Manipur's total to 2,458, including 1,653 recoveries. The state also reported its first fatality: a 56-year-old man from Thoubal district.
-
Biggest spikes
These states recorded their biggest spikes
-
Rajasthan saw a record spike of 1,144. The state's tally reached 39,780, including 654 deaths and 28,309 recoveries.
Madhya Pradesh reported a record spike of 917 fresh cases. The state's total reached 30,134, including 844 deaths and 20,934 recoveries.
Chandigarh saw a record spike of 44 new cases. The UT's tally has reached 978, including 14 deaths and 611 recoveries.
-
Information
65 new cases in Andaman, biggest spike yet
-
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported a record spike of 65 new cases, bringing the total to 428 (including 201 recoveries). The UT's death toll also rose to two with one fresh fatality.
-
Key updates
9,211 new cases in Maharashtra; Punjab's tally nears 15,000
-
Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal reported massive spikes of 9,211, 6,426, 5,503, 3,383, 2,294 new cases respectively.
A spike of 2,328 cases took Bihar's tally to 45,919, including 273 deaths and 30,504 recoveries.
With 568 new cases, Punjab's tally reached 14,946, including 361 deaths and 10,213 recoveries.
1,035 more people tested positive in Delhi.
-
Information
Nagaland reports 53 new cases, including legislator Mhathung Yanthan
-
Haryana's tally reached 33,631 with 755 new cases. 413 patients have died in the state while 26,420 have recovered. Nagaland reported 53 new cases, including legislator Mhathung Yanthan and six Assembly staff members. The state's total has reached 1,513, including four deaths and 595 recoveries.