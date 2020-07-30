Indian National Congress President, Sonia Gandhi, has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi on Thursday evening for routine tests, according to reports. The senior Congress leader will be undergoing routine tests and investigations at the hospital, authorities were quoted as saying by news agency PTI. However, her condition is said to be stable. Here are more details.

Dr. DS Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, was quoted by ANI as saying that Congress President Sonia was admitted to the hospital for routine tests and investigations. "Sonia Gandhi admitted today at 7 pm to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. She has been admitted for routine tests and investigations. Her condition is currently stable," he said.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi (in file pic) admitted today at 7 pm to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. She has been admitted for routine tests and investigations. Her condition is currently stable: Dr D.S. Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi pic.twitter.com/uldUxfLCJV — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2020

According to the health bulletin released by Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday evening, Sonia is admitted under Dr. Arup Kumar Basu. He is a chest and respiratory medicine specialist who is also the Head of the Department of Chest Medicine at the hospital.

To recall, Sonia was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital earlier in February as well, after she complained of uneasiness and severe stomach pain. At the time, she was hospitalized for around a week and also had to miss a presentation on the Union Budget. The Congress chief has reportedly been facing several health-related issues over the past few years.

Sonia is currently the Interim President of the Congress party. The 73-year-old veteran leader had stepped down as the party chief back in 2017 after a prolonged illness. However, she assumed the post again last year after her son, Rahul Gandhi, resigned as the party president in the aftermath of the Congress's defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

