On Thursday, over 54,000 new coronavirus infections were detected across India. This brought the nationwide tally to 16.39 lakh, while the death toll reached 35,795, with over 780 new deaths. At least seven states independently reported record spikes: Maharashtra (11,147 new infections), Andhra Pradesh (10,167), Karnataka (6,128), Uttar Pradesh (3,705), Assam (2,112), Gujarat (1,159), and Rajasthan (1,156). Here are more details.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 15,83,792 COVID-19 cases, 34,968 deaths

Till 8 am on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 15,83,792 COVID-19 cases, including 34,968 deaths, 5,28,242 active cases, and 10,20,582 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 16,39,162 cases and 35,795 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the number of recoveries also neared 10.59 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Thursday

Maharashtra: 4,11,798 total cases, 14,729 deaths, 2,48,615 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 2,39,978 total cases, 3,838 deaths, 1,78,178 recoveries. Delhi: 1,34,403 total cases, 3,936 deaths, 1,19,724 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 1,30,557 total cases, 1,281 deaths, 60,024 recoveries. Karnataka: 1,18,632 total cases, 2,230 deaths, 46,694 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 81,039 total cases, 1,587 deaths, 46,803 recoveries. West Bengal: 67,692 total cases, 1,536 deaths, 46,256 recoveries.

Biggest spike These states recorded their biggest spikes

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh reported the highest single-day spikes of 11,147, 10,167, 6,128, and 3,705 fresh cases respectively. Gujarat saw a record spike of 1,159 new cases, bringing the total to 60,285. 2,418 patients have died in the state while 44,074 have recovered. A record spike of 1,156 fresh cases took Rajasthan's tally to 40,936, including 667 deaths and 29,231 recoveries.

Information Assam reports record spike of 2,112 new cases

For the first time, Assam reported over 2,000 fresh cases. 2,112 more people tested positive in the state, bringing the total number of cases to 38,407. 94 patients have died in the state while 29,080 have recovered.

Key updates Bengal reports second-biggest spike; 5,864 new cases in Tamil Nadu

West Bengal reported its second-biggest single-day spike with 2,434 new cases. Tamil Nadu also reported a massive spike of 5,864 new cases while 1,093 more cases were detected in Delhi. A spike of 505 new cases took Jharhkand's tally past the 10,000 mark. The state's tally has now reached 10,399, including 103 deaths and 4,176.

Information Bihar's tally crosses 48,000; 3 new deaths in Manipur