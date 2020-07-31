The Supreme Court on Friday ordered Centre to ensure health care workers, leading the battle against coronavirus, are paid salaries on time, something which it had said earlier as well. Today, during the hearing, the Centre apprised the top court that four states hadn't released salaries. On knowing this, SC said it was the federal government's job to ensure directions are implemented. Here's more.

Background On hearing doctors' woes, SC said "soldiers can't remain dissatisfied"

While COVID-19 impacted India, medical professionals approached SC seeking salaries, apprising that despite putting their lives on the line, they were mistreated. Taking strong notice, the court commented, "We cannot have dissatisfied soldiers (doctors) in the COVID-19 war." The government was asked to walk an "extra mile." Thereafter, Centre announced that not paying salaries was an offense under the Disaster Management Act (DMA).

Quote Here's what the apex court said last month

"The Central Government shall issue appropriate direction to the Chief Secretary of the States/ Union Territories to ensure that the orders are faithfully complied with, violation of which may be treated as an offense under the Disaster Management Act read with IPC," the court said.

Proceedings States aren't paying salaries, says Centre; SC gives sharp retort

In today's hearing, Centre said Punjab, Maharashtra, Tripura, and Karnataka, are yet to act on timely salaries, despite directions from the apex court. On this, SC said Centre is not "entirely helpless." "You have to ensure that your order is implemented. You have got the power under the Disaster Management Act. You can take steps also," the bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

Quarantine Notably, petitioner was dissatisfied with how Centre classified healthcare workers

The court also discussed the mandatory quarantine period for healthcare workers after petitioner Dr. Arushi Jain, being represented by lawyer KV Vishwanathan, told that the Centre doesn't think quarantine is mandatory for doctors. Dr. Jain also said that Centre's June 18 classification on low and high risk lacked rationale, as no one can determine who is more vulnerable.

Leave Centre accepted that quarantine period mustn't be seen as leave